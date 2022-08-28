WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

519 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN COLLINGSWORTH AND DONLEY COUNTIES...

At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of

Brice, or 10 miles south of Clarendon, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Clarendon, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake and Greenbelt Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

