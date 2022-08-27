WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 432 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Beaver, southeastern Texas, northeastern Hansford and northern Ochiltree Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Bryans Corner to 10 miles northwest of Waka. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Perryton, Bryans Corner and Balko. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3668 10050 3630 10071 3636 10127 3669 10104 TIME...MOT...LOC 2132Z 275DEG 17KT 3661 10093 3641 10113 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather