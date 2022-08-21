WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

223 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Excessive rain may occur near and upstream of Palo Duro

Canyon today, potentially resulting in flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

