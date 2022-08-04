WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

655 PM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong,

eastern Carson, southeastern Hutchinson, Gray, Roberts and Donley

Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 17 miles northwest of Codman to 3 miles

northwest of Lefors to 6 miles southwest of Clarendon. Movement was

east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pampa, Clarendon, Miami, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors,

Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan,

Goodnight, Lora, Kingsmill, Alanreed, Codman and Greenbelt Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3477 10135 3593 10131 3598 10054 3475 10054

TIME...MOT...LOC 2354Z 258DEG 6KT 3580 10099 3547 10087 3486 10096

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen in some spots.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Loma Linda, Desert Haven, Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch, Lake Way

Estates and Butterfield.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

