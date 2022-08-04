WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 632 PM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EASTERN ARMSTRONG...EASTERN CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON... GRAY...ROBERTS AND DONLEY COUNTIES... At 632 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles north of Skellytown to 5 miles southeast of Pampa to Clarendon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include... Pampa, Clarendon, Miami, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Goodnight, Lora, Kingsmill, Alanreed, Codman and Greenbelt Lake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Motley and western Hall Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Memphis to 10 miles northeast of Matador. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3466 10064 3396 10059 3410 10087 3475 10089 3475 10072 TIME...MOT...LOC 2334Z 136DEG 9KT 3464 10070 3409 10065 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather