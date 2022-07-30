WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 358 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A majority of Deaf Smith and Oldham Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hereford, Vega, Adrian, Simms, Wildorado, Bootleg, Glenrio, Dawn and Boys Ranch. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather