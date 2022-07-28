WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

759 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN HARTLEY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Dallam and

northwestern Hartley Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 801 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Ware, or 17 miles west of Dalhart, moving north at

20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Texline and Ware.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3642 10304 3642 10238 3599 10262 3598 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 0101Z 181DEG 17KT 3609 10282

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

