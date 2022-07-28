WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

725 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN OLDHAM AND WESTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Romero, or 15 miles east of Amistad, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Romero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

