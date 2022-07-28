WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest

of Boys Ranch, or 24 miles north of Vega, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Channing and Boys Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

