WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

857 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Armstrong, northeastern Randall, southwestern Carson and southeastern

Potter Counties through 930 PM CDT...

At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Washburn, or 8 miles east of Amarillo, moving northeast

at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Washburn and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3510 10170 3524 10184 3545 10165 3520 10139

TIME...MOT...LOC 0156Z 230DEG 9KT 3521 10170

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather