WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 740 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong and Randall Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 740 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Canyon, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. LAT...LON 3475 10183 3486 10210 3513 10191 3519 10155 3518 10141 3475 10164 TIME...MOT...LOC 0040Z 286DEG 15KT 3496 10182 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____