WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 706 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Randall and southern Potter Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Canyon, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Bushland and Timbercreek Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3494 10204 3528 10208 3534 10178 3522 10162 3519 10162 3489 10183 TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 187DEG 13KT 3500 10192 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____