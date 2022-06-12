WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

650 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Lipscomb, northeastern Roberts, northwestern Hemphill and

southeastern Ochiltree Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Wolf Creek Park, or 18 miles southeast of Perryton, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wolf Creek Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3596 10067 3609 10083 3642 10061 3613 10020

TIME...MOT...LOC 2350Z 223DEG 32KT 3616 10061

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

