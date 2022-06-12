WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1053 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 113 degrees expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas such as the Canadian River Valley will likely see temperatures in the 108 to 110 range. * WHERE...All of the OK Panhandle and all of the TX Panhandle, except Palo Duro Canyon. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather