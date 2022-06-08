WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 519 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lipscomb and eastern Hemphill Counties through 545 AM CDT... At 519 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Marvin, or 13 miles east of Canadian, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lake Marvin and Glazier. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. LAT...LON 3562 10020 3606 10032 3609 10000 3562 10000 TIME...MOT...LOC 1019Z 253DEG 13KT 3592 10014 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather