SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 135 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HEMPHILL COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.