WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 212 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Beaver and Lipscomb Counties through 315 AM CDT... At 212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Knowles to 10 miles east of Elmwood to 7 miles south of Darrouzett. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lipscomb, Beaver, Booker, Forgan, Follett, Darrouzett, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Mocane and Slapout. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. LAT...LON 3612 10000 3626 10052 3673 10057 3700 10057 3700 10000 TIME...MOT...LOC 0712Z 289DEG 23KT 3695 10031 3662 10032 3634 10036 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE HANSFORD HEMPHILL LIPSCOMB OCHILTREE ROBERTS WHEELER ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BEAVER...LIPSCOMB AND EASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____