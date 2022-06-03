WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

612 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Oldham and

western Hartley Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles south of Amistad to 11 miles south of

Nara Visa. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Romero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3605 10304 3605 10286 3529 10264 3522 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 230DEG 23KT 3577 10320 3544 10312

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Calhoun County in south Texas...

South central Victoria County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McFaddin, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tivoli.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

county, Tarrant.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain

due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small

stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will

experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and

2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up

to 1 inch are possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine,

Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Burleson, Southlake, Watauga,

Colleyville, Benbrook, and Saginaw.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

