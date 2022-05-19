WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 357 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures around 106 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon County, including the Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are visiting or hiking in Palo Duro Canyon this afternoon, remember to drink plenty of fluids. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather