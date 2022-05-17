WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

528 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver

and northeastern Lipscomb Counties through 600 AM CDT...

At 527 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Darrouzett, or 17 miles north of Lipscomb, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lipscomb, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett and Slapout.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3620 10028 3638 10033 3650 10055 3650 10030

3662 10030 3662 10000 3609 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 1027Z 267DEG 31KT 3648 10034

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

