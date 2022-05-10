WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 3 miles south of Channing to 3 miles south of

Borger, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Borger, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Skellytown,

Sanford, Four Way, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND

EAST CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES...

At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of

Halfway, or 12 miles southeast of Hart, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 655 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

at Tulia measured a wind gust of 70 mph.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Kress, Halfway, Seth Ward and

Edmonson.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Lubbock Texas.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

HANSFORD LIPSCOMB OCHILTREE

SHERMAN

ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH

DEAF SMITH DONLEY GRAY

HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON MOORE

OLDHAM POTTER RANDALL

ROBERTS WHEELER

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather