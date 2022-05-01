WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

542 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CIMARRON AND

NORTHERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas...

Northeastern Lynn County in northwestern Texas...

Garza County in northwestern Texas...

Southern Crosby County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of

Grassland, or 11 miles west of Post, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Post, White River Lake, Kalgary, Caprock, Grassland and Southland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE

AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES...

At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitharral, or

8 miles north of Levelland, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Levelland, Littlefield, Anton, Spade, Whitharral and Opdyke West.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HOCKLEY COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

northwestern Texas.

FOR NORTHWESTERN ECTOR...SOUTHEASTERN ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN

WINKLER COUNTIES...

At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest

of Andrews, moving northeast at 40 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM MOVING INTO ANDREWS.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and tennis ball size hail.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Andrews, Goldsmith and Andrews County Airport.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Texas.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

North central Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

Southeastern Crane County in western Texas...

Southwestern Upton County in western Texas...

* At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 14 miles northeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Pecos, southeastern Crane and southwestern Upton

Counties, including the following locations... Bakersfield and

Girvin.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 285 and 295.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

