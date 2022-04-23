WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1239 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...Most of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather