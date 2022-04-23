WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

227 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT

FOR BEAVER...EASTERN TEXAS...LIPSCOMB...HUTCHINSON...HANSFORD...

SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN...ROBERTS...HEMPHILL...OCHILTREE AND EASTERN

MOORE COUNTIES...

At 226 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southeast of Liberal to 6 miles west of Boyd

to Fritch, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Borger, Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Canadian, Beaver,

Miami, Fritch, Sunray, Hooker, Stinnett, Booker, Gruver, Tyrone,

Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima and Darrouzett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

