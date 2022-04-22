WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast

of Happy, or 14 miles southeast of Canyon, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Canyon, Claude, Lake Tanglewood, Wayside, Washburn, Palo Duro

Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

