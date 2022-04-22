WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

500 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS...SOUTHEASTERN CIMARRON...NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN

AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAM COUNTIES...

At 500 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Conlen, or 8 miles west of Stratford, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Stratford, Griggs and Conlen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

