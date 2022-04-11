WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

318 PM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS

OF THE PANHANDLES...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT

TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

PANHANDLES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam...

Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith.

* 20 Foot Winds...West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 5 this evening and 6 to 8 on

Tuesday.

* Timing...Until 9 PM this evening and from 11 AM to 10 PM on

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE

COMBINED PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...

Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Moore...

Hutchinson... Roberts...Hemphill...Potter...Carson...Gray...

Wheeler...Randall... Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and

Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 8.

* Timing...From 11 AM to 10 PM.

