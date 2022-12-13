TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 582

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

253 PM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 582 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BOWIE CAMP

CASS CHEROKEE FALLS

FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG

HARRISON HENDERSON HOUSTON

LEON LIMESTONE MADISON

MARION MORRIS NAVARRO

PANOLA ROBERTSON RUSK

SMITH TITUS UPSHUR

VAN ZANDT WOOD

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas...

East central Rusk County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 330 PM CST.

* At 255 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Pinehill, or 11 miles east of Henderson, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Beckville around 320 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Fairplay and Chapman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southeastern

Texas.

