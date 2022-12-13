TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 581

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

813 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 581 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLLIN COMANCHE COOKE

DALLAS DENTON EASTLAND

ELLIS ERATH FANNIN

GRAYSON HOOD HUNT

JACK JOHNSON KAUFMAN

MONTAGUE PALO PINTO PARKER

ROCKWALL SOMERVELL STEPHENS

TARRANT WISE YOUNG

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Johnson County in north central Texas...

Northeastern Hood County in north central Texas...

* Until 915 AM CST.

* At 813 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godley, or 9

miles east of Granbury, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Mansfield, Burleson, Cleburne, Crowley, Granbury, Keene, Joshua,

Alvarado, Rendon, Pecan Plantation, Venus, Godley, Cross Timber,

DeCordova, Cresson, Briaroaks, Coyote Flats, Egan, Lillian and

Acton.

This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 23 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CST FOR NORTHERN

TARRANT COUNTY...

At 814 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over River Oaks,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near...

Saginaw and Blue Mound around 825 AM CST.

Haltom City around 830 AM CST.

Watauga and Richland Hills around 835 AM CST.

Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Hurst,

Colleyville, North Richland Hills and DFW Intl Airport around 845

AM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lake

Arlington, Dalworthington Gardens, Westover Hills and Lake Worth.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are

outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest

substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor

of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you

cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either

park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down

in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris.

