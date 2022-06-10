TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 338

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

133 AM CDT FRI JUN 10 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARCHER BAYLOR CHILDRESS

CLAY COTTLE FOARD

HARDEMAN KING KNOX

MOTLEY WICHITA WILBARGER

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

COLLIN COOKE DELTA

FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS

HUNT LAMAR MONTAGUE

RAINS ROCKWALL

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 338 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY

IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS

CHILDRESS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHILDRESS AND KIRKLAND.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

338 TO EXPIRE AT 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST TEXAS

COTTLE KING MOTLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CEE VEE, DUMONT, GUTHRIE, MATADOR,

PADUCAH, AND ROARING SPRINGS.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Love County in southern Oklahoma...

Southern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma...

Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Southwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma...

Clay County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Archer County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas...

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 134 AM CDT, the leading edge of winds from a line of severe

thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 3 miles north

of Corum to near Petrolia to 4 miles northwest of Archer City,

moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters measured a 73 mph wind gust

southwest of Wichita Falls.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Henrietta, Walters, Waurika, Archer

City, Healdton, Holliday, Wilson, Comanche, Ringling, Temple, Ryan,

Petrolia, Scotland, Byers, Dean, Randlett, Windthorst and Terral.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

