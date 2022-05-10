TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 200

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

903 PM CDT TUE MAY 10 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 200 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

HANSFORD LIPSCOMB OCHILTREE

SHERMAN

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN LYNN AND WESTERN GARZA COUNTIES...

At 903 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of

Post, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Post, Grassland, and Southland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Lubbock Texas.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH

DEAF SMITH DONLEY GRAY

HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON MOORE

OLDHAM POTTER RANDALL

ROBERTS WHEELER

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Gaines

County through 945 PM CDT...

At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Denver City, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Loop, McKenzie Lake and

Gaines County Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

western Texas.

LAT...LON 3271 10221 3273 10290 3296 10288 3296 10221

TIME...MOT...LOC 0204Z 258DEG 34KT 3290 10277

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

