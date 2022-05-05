TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 181

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

453 PM CDT THU MAY 05 2022

TORNADO WATCH 181 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA BASTROP BELL

BLANCO BRAZOS BURLESON

BURNET CHEROKEE FALLS

FAYETTE GILLESPIE GRIMES

HAYS HOUSTON LEE

LEON LLANO MADISON

MILAM MONTGOMERY NACOGDOCHES

PANOLA POLK ROBERTSON

RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE

SAN JACINTO SHELBY TRAVIS

TRINITY WALKER WASHINGTON

WILLIAMSON

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Williamson County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Travis County in south central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liberty Hill,

or 8 miles southeast of Bertram, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill,

Windemere, Leander, Lago Vista, Hudson Bend, Liberty Hill,

Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Volente, Brushy Creek, Wells Branch,

Jollyville and Seward Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather