TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 170

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

153 AM CDT MON MAY 02 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN

COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL

EASTLAND ERATH HAMILTON

HASKELL HOOD JACK

KIMBLE LAMPASAS MCCULLOCH

MASON MENARD MILLS

MONTAGUE PALO PINTO PARKER

RUNNELS SAN SABA SHACKELFORD

SOMERVELL STEPHENS THROCKMORTON

WISE YOUNG

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT

FOR CENTRAL ROBERTS COUNTY...

At 154 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northwest

of Codman, or 20 miles northwest of Miami, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Roberts County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather