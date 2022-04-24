TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 154 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 550 PM CDT SUN APR 24 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CROCKETT EDWARDS IRION KIMBLE MENARD SCHLEICHER SUTTON TOM GREEN VAL VERDE ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN IRION COUNTY... At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnhart, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Mertzon around 640 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather