TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ 492 FPUS54 KSHV 250819 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 TXZ096-251615- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108-251615- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ109-251615- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ111-251615- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ110-251615- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ112-251615- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ126-251615- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ125-251615- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ124-251615- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ136-251615- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ137-251615- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ138-251615- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ151-251615- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ150-251615- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ149-251615- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ165-251615- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ152-251615- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ153-251615- Shelby- Including the city of Center 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ166-251615- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ167-251615- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 219 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather