TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

163 FPUS54 KSHV 220938

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

TXZ096-222115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

freezing rain with possible rain showers and drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around

16 this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-222115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling to around 19 this afternoon.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-222115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 above this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ126-138-222115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 above this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-222115-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-222115-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 above this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

11. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-222115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 above this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

12. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-222115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 6 above this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

12. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-222115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-222115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with

highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-222115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-222115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle

this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

13. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-222115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle

this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around

13. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

