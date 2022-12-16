TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022 _____ 742 FPUS54 KSHV 160921 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 TXZ096-161730- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ108-161730- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ109-161730- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ111-161730- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ110-161730- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ112-161730- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ126-161730- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ125-161730- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ124-161730- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ136-161730- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ137-161730- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ138-161730- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ151-161730- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ150-161730- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ149-161730- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ165-161730- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ152-161730- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ153-161730- Shelby- Including the city of Center 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ166-161730- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ167-161730- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 321 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. $$