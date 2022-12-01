TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

_____

641 FPUS54 KSHV 010818

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

TXZ096-011615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108-011615-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-011615-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ111-011615-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ110-011615-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-011615-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

mid 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-011615-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ125-011615-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ124-011615-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-011615-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ137-011615-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ138-011615-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-011615-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-011615-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-011615-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-011615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-011615-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-011615-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-011615-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-011615-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather