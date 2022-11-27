TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

_____

537 FPUS54 KSHV 270825

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

TXZ096-271615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-271615-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs

around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ109-271615-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs

around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-271615-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-271615-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-271615-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-271615-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-271615-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-271615-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs

around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-271615-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-271615-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-271615-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-271615-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-271615-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-271615-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-271615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. More humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-271615-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after

midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. More humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-271615-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. More humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-271615-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. More humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ167-271615-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

225 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

