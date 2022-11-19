TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ 136 FPUS54 KSHV 190803 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 TXZ097-191530- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ096-191530- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ108-191530- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ109-191530- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ111-191530- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ110-191530- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ112-191530- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ126-191530- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ125-191530- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ124-191530- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ136-191530- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ137-191530- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ138-191530- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ151-191530- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ150-191530- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ149-191530- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ165-191530- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ152-191530- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ153-191530- Shelby- Including the city of Center 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ166-191530- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ167-191530- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ 44 _____