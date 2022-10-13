TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

_____

323 FPUS54 KSHV 130742

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

TXZ096-132115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ108>111-132115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ112-132115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ126-138-132115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ137-132115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ125-132115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ124-132115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ136-132115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ149-132115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ150-132115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ151-132115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ153-132115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ152-132115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ165-132115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ166-167-132115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

242 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather