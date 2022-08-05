TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ 880 FPUS54 KSHV 050800 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 TXZ096-052115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108-052115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ109-052115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ111-052115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ110-052115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-052115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 104. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-052115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-052115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-052115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-052115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ137-052115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ138-052115- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ151-052115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-052115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-052115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-052115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ152-052115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 104. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ153-052115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ166-052115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ167-052115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-052115- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 300 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 