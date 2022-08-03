TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

_____

133 FPUS54 KSHV 030806

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

TXZ096-032130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-032130-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ112-032130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-032130-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to

106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-032130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-032130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-032130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ136-032130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ149-032130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-032130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-032130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-032130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-032130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to

107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ165-032130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ166-167-032130-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

306 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather