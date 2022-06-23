TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

816 FPUS54 KSHV 230725

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

TXZ096-232115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ108-232115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ109-232115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ111-232115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ110-232115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-232115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ126-232115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ125-232115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-232115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ136-232115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ137-232115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-232115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ151-232115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ150-232115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ149-232115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ165-232115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ152-232115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ153-232115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ166-232115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 99. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ167-232115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

LAZ001-002-232115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

