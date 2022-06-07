TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ 469 FPUS54 KSHV 070836 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 TXZ096-080000- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ108>111-080000- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ112-080000- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ124-080000- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ125-080000- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ136-080000- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ137-080000- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ126-138-080000- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ151-080000- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ150-080000- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ149-080000- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ153-080000- Shelby- Including the city of Center 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ152-080000- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ165-080000- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ166-167-080000- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ LAZ017-018-080000- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ LAZ010-011-080000- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ LAZ001-002-080000- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 336 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ 15 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather