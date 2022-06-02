TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ 503 FPUS54 KSHV 020725 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 TXZ096-022115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ108-022115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ109-022115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ111-022115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ110-022115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-022115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-022115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-022115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-022115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-022115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ137-022115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ138-022115- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-022115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-022115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ149-022115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ165-022115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-022115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ153-022115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ166-022115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ167-022115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$