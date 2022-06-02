TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

503 FPUS54 KSHV 020725

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

TXZ096-022115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108-022115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-022115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-022115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ110-022115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-022115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-022115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-022115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-022115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-022115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ137-022115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-022115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-022115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-022115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-022115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-022115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-022115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ153-022115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-022115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ167-022115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

225 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather