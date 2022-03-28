TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

525 FPUS54 KSHV 280822

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

TXZ096-282100-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ108>110-282100-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,

and Pittsburg

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-112-282100-

Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha,

Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ124-282100-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-282100-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-282100-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ137-282100-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-282100-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ151-282100-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ150-282100-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-282100-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ153-282100-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-282100-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ165-282100-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-282100-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ017-018-282100-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

322 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

15

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather