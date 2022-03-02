TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

074 FPUS54 KSHV 020805

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

TXZ096-030315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108-030315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-030315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ111-030315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ110-030315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-030315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-030315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-030315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-030315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-030315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-030315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ138-030315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-030315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-030315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-030315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-030315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ152-030315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ153-030315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ166-030315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ167-030315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-030315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

205 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

09

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather