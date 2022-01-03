TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022 _____ 345 FPUS54 KSHV 030853 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 TXZ096-040000- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-040000- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-040000- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ124-040000- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ125-040000- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ136-040000- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 40. South winds 15 mph and gusty. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ137-040000- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 40. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ126-138-040000- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-040000- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-040000- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-040000- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ153-040000- Shelby- Including the city of Center 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ152-040000- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ165-040000- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-040000- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ017-018-040000- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ010-011-040000- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-040000- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 253 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. 