TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

363 FPUS54 KSHV 280717

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

TXZ096-290330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ108>111-290330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ112-126-290330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-125-290330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ136-137-290330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ138-151-290330-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-150-290330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-165-290330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-166-167-290330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ017-018-290330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ010-011-290330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ001-002-290330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ003-004-290330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

217 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

